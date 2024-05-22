Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

But the nation’s leading scientific organisation CSIRO has declared nuclear power in Australia is in fact more expensive and unreliable.

The CSIRO found that a large-scale nuclear plant will take nearly 15 years to build, cost up to $12 billion and will produce electricity at twice the price of renewables.

But the Coalition is unfazed.

In December, the CSIRO released a draft report, which found small modular reactors - advocated by the opposition - would be far more expensive than renewables, coal or gas.

This prompted Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to question the credibility of Australia’s leading scientific organisation.

This time round the CSIRO came prepared, addressing the Coalition's concerns.

They not only factored in the opposition’s new favourite power plant size - large ones - it even threw in $40 billion worth of transmission lines to the cost of renewables.

And renewables still came out cheaper.

Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie told The Project the CSIRO has produced a research paper with a lot of assumptions, and reiterated her stance that nuclear power generation is the way forward.

“What we do know is that at COP28 in Dubai, last year, the globe decided they needed to triple nuclear power generation if we were gonna get global warming restricted to that 1.5 degrees by 2050,” Senator McKenzie said.

“If we’re serious about hitting that target of net zero by 2050, we have to have renewables in the mix, we have to retire our coal generation over time, and we need to make sure we've got a reliable energy source like nuclear power generation available for us so that we can keep the lights on, keep prices low and keep those manufacturing jobs that are very energy intensive on shore,” she said.

Senator McKenzie added that she didn't think picking just one option, either renewable or nuclear, would be correct but that “we’d be crazy to not follow other developed countries and have our own nuclear energy production here”.