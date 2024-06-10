The Project

Coalition Makes Gains In Latest Newspoll

The opposition's primary vote has risen two points to 39 per cent in the latest Newspoll, conducted for The Australian between June 3 and 7.

It is the coalition's strongest primary vote result since August 2021, when it was in power under Scott Morrison.

Labor recorded 33 per cent of primary vote support, falling one point since the previous Newspoll in May.

On a two-party preferred basis, the coalition and Labor are neck and neck at 50 per cent, according to the June poll.

The political rivals were last tied in November 2023, but the coalition has not eclipsed Labor on a two-party preferred basis since November 2020.

Satisfaction with Anthony Albanese fell into negative territory, but the prime minister's net rating of minus 7 still leads that of Peter Dutton, despite the opposition leader rising two points to minus 10 since May.

While more poll respondents still think Mr Albanese would make a better prime minister (46 per cent) than Mr Dutton (38 per cent), the opposition leader has narrowed the gap from 19 basis points to eight.

