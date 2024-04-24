Coalition Calls For Young Children To Be Blocked From Social Media

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said age verification on social media platforms was a “very live issue” being looked at by the Albanese government with the eSafety Commissioner after months of lobbying from the Coalition.

“Age limitations [are] indeed some of the issues being examined right now as part of the online safety review,” Rowland said.

“No one wants vulnerable people, especially children, seeing certain content that is not age appropriate.”

In an interview, opposition communications spokesman David Coleman said: “We urgently need to back the eSafety Commissioner and get moving on age verification for children on social media.

“We don’t go ‘hey, let’s show a 10-year-old an X-rated movie’ and nobody is suggesting we should. And yet we’re somehow supposed to accept that happens on social media and it’s OK.”

The call comes as the Australian government continues to feud with Elon Musk and social media platform X after eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant ordered X to take down graphic videos of the violent Western Sydney church stabbing.

The eSafety Commissioner won an interim Federal Court order to hide the content, to which X lawyers claimed the platform had geo-blocked the videos so users in Australia could not see them.

Inman Grant claimed that the videos should not be allowed on the platform at all, in any country, as they could be used to radicalise.

Rowland also called for the Coalition to show bipartisanship in addressing mis- and disinformation.

“This is a threat to democratic institutions. It is a threat when we see the kinds of harms that we saw in Western Sydney, where mis- and disinformation meant that police officers on duty were put in the line of harm,” Rowland said.

“A riot essentially was instigated, public property was damaged as a result of the proliferation of platforms who are not enforcing their own systems and processes.”