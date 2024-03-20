The Project

Coalition Calls For Airlines To Pay For Plane Delays

Coalition senators Bridget McKenzie and Dean Smith have introduced legislation to force airlines to compensate domestic travellers if flights are delayed or cancelled or if their luggage is lost or damaged.

The 'Pay on Delay' bill has been introduced to the Senate for debate.

The bill would also ensure passengers can "complete their itinerary" if their flight is delayed by causes outside of the airline's control, such as weather or security incidents. 

"This issue transcends mere inconvenience. It's a matter of fairness, transparency and respect for Australian consumers," Shadow Transport Minister Bridget McKenzie said.

"Passengers travel under consumer protections when travelling internationally. Why shouldn't domestic passengers be operating under a similar framework?"

The private senator's bill comes as the latest data showed more than 2200 services were cancelled in Australia during December.

The calls for better consumer protection come as former consumer watchdog boss Alan Fels accused Qantas of price gouging.

A recent report from Mr. Fels urged more competition in domestic airlines.

"The duopoly in the aviation sector in Australia is dominated by Qantas and there is price gouging by Qantas," he said on Wednesday.

Qantas hit back at the assertion the Australian aviation market was not competitive.

"There are now four large jet operators, with Regional Express expanding onto mainline routes and the entry of Bonza," the airline said in response to Prof Fels' report.

