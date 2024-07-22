The Project

Coalition Ahead of Labor In Latest Newspoll, But Both Leaders Struggling To Attract Voters

Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton are struggling to attract a majority of voters to back them as the preferred leader of the respective parties, according to Newspoll.

The latest survey for The Australian showed only 28 per cent of voters nominated Mr Albanese and Mr Dutton as their preferred leaders of their respective Labor and coalition parties, ahead of five other chosen candidates.

For Labor, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek was backed by 13 percent of voters while former leader Bill Shorten was the third pick among voters, with a 10 percent support average across all demographics. Treasurer Jim Chalmers enjoyed only eight per cent support.

For the coalition, opposition Indigenous affairs spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was the next most favoured behind Mr Dutton on 14 per cent followed by deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley at six per cent.

The poll showed the coalition's primary vote lifted two points to 38 per cent while Labor's also rose a point to 33 per cent during a difficult fortnight for the government, which included the defection of Senator Fatima Payman to the crossbenches over her support of a Palestinian state.

With AAP.

