Closing Arguments Made In Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial

While Donald Trump was inside a New York courthouse for closing arguments in his felony trial, actor Robert De Niro was outside taking advantage of the press gaggle.

De Niro stood alongside two police officers who had served in the US Capitol during the Jan 6 riot and later clashed with Trump supporters.

Trump was also there to hear closing arguments in his Stormy Daniels hush money trial, where he’s accused of falsifying business records to hide their affair and win the election.

His lawyer was doing all he could to cast doubt on damning testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, dubbing him “the GLOAT: the greatest liar of all time”.

The judge reprimanded Trump’s lawyer for telling the jury a guilty verdict would equal prison time.

The defence spoke for a whopping three hours, which was nothing compared to the prosecution, who went for almost five.

The jury will now begin deliberations ahead of the verdict. A verdict Trump critics and supporters say could alter the course of U.S. democracy forever.

Former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told The Project that he anticipated the jury will find Trump guilty.

“It looks like the evidence is quite strong, the prosecution's case came in well, the witnesses withstood cross examination,” Kirschner explained.

“If a jury of Donald Trump’s peers convicts him of any of these felony crimes, I think Judge Merchan, who is a very serious, experienced judge, will recognise that if he doesn’t impose some sort of consequence, some sort of punishment, and that would look like a period of incarceration, then he will not deter others who might choose the path that Donald Trump chose.”

“I have a feeling you’re going to see Judge Merchan impose at least some period of incarceration so this entire endeavour was not all for naught.”