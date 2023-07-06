The Project

Climate Protestors Interrupt Two Wimbledon Games In One Day

Two Just Stop Oil protestors were arrested after they stormed the grass court at Wimbledon, throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces everywhere.

According to Fox News, the two protestors were charged with suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage following this demonstration on Court 18.

"At 14:08, two Just Stop Oil supporters ran onto Court 18 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, disrupting the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov by throwing environmentally friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the courts before being removed," a Twitter statement from Just Stop Oil read.

"Today's action comes as the @metoffice confirmed on Monday that this June has been the hottest on record, with the average monthly temperature of 15.8°C exceeding the previous record set in 1976 by 0.9°C.

"The @Wimbledon Championships are currently under fire after signing a sponsorship deal with @Barclays, who have given £30 billion to oil and gas companies, including @exxonmobil, @Shell and @TotalEnergies, in the last two years."

Shortly after this ordeal, rain interrupted the gameplay again, prompting the court covers to be used.

A similar incident occurred later in the day when another protester threw more sprinkles and jigsaw pieces everywhere during the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville, forcing them to pause the game.

Winner, Boulter, said, "It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system. I think we both handled it really well. It's a really unfortunate situation for everyone."

"It's not my field of expertise. I don't know enough about it. I would say that I think we all sympathise with what they're going through completely.

"At the same time, I don't know if it's the right place or time."

According to Reuters, security on the grass court Grand Slam has been increased due to the incidents.

