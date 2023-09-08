Climate Protesters Disrupt US Open Semi-Final For 50 Minutes

American Coco Gauff was leading Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 1-0, when a disturbance erupted in the stadium's upper bowl.

Protesters wearing shirts with the slogan, 'End Fossil Fuels' interrupted play.

As players looked into the stands, security flooded the section around the disturbance.

TV coverage showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers in the section.

Both players were forced to leave the court.

Remarkably, one protestor glued his feet to the floor of the seating bowl.

The USTA issued a statement confirming four protesters were taken into NYPD custody.

"Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident," the statement read.

"The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl."

"Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium."

When play resumed, 19-year-old American Coco Gauff defeated Muchova 6-4, 7-5 to progress through to her first US Open women's singles final.

"I believe in climate change," Gauff said in her post-match press conference.

"I don't know exactly what they were protesting … Would I prefer it not happening in my match? 100 per cent. It is what it is."