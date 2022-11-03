The Project

Climate Change Could See An End To Aussie Grown Strawberries

Rising temperatures could see Queensland strawberry farms left unprofitable, with agricultural experts saying some fruit crops won't be able to grow in warmer temperatures.

Cropping expert Paul Gauthier told ABC Radio Brisbane Breakfast host Craig Zonca that rising temperatures meant the popular fruit could become a thing of the past. 

"There's something about strawberries that if you reach a temperature above 26 degrees Celsius, they stop flowering, and that's kind of why in Queensland we tend to grow them in the winter," he said.

"And what we have seen when we project it to the future, by 2050 the temperature will increase by 3 degrees, maybe 4 degrees.

So if temperatures keep rising, it could mean an end to fresh strawberries grown locally.

