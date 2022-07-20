Clever Way Boss Allows Employees To Stay Focused

Red flags aren’t always a bad sign – in this case, it’s just great communication. A video depicting how one office helps its workers keep productive during business hours has amassed millions of views.

The viral TikTok video was posted by QLD Mum Nikki and shows how little LED flags that change colour are used to indicate how concentrated each person must be while limiting distractions.

The flags are attached to each computer's corner and can be changed to green, orange, or red based on their availability.

Green indicates that the worker is available for conversation, but red indicates that the person needs to concentrate. Yellow indicates that the person is attentive but can converse if necessary.

For example, if you’re a great worker you will have the flag on green while you are doing simpler tasks like checking emails, whereas if you’re a bad worker you will have the flag on red while you watch new release movie trailers.

Nikki who is behind the Tiny Hearts Education explained the simple system.

'At the Tiny Hearts office we have little flags to signify how focused we need to be,' Nikki wrote in the video.

And if the flags fail, workers opt for another option by placing a sign on the back of chairs that read: 'Please don't talk to me, I have no self-control and will talk to you for hours'.

Seems like a great idea for all offices. If your boss agrees and wants to implement the system tell them they can the product from Luxafor. If your boss request the purchase come out of your pay – make sure your you put a note on your chair saying you are not available to chat for the rest of the year.