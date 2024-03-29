The Project

Cleaning Expert Recommends Washing Bath Mat Once A Week

Research shows that we aren’t cleaning our bath mats nearly as often as we should, with experts recommending they get washed at least once a week.

How often do you clean your bathmats?

Well, Warren Linloch, who’s like some bathroom expert guy (like that’s even a thing but ok) insists that we’re not cleaning them nearly enough. 

Warren reckons washing them so infrequently can leave them ‘completely covered in bacteria and with the potential to grow mould in the fibres’, adding that they are ‘notoriously unsanitary’. 

Obviously I’m not saying never wash them, I’m saying treat them like your towels and wash them every few months and you’ll be fine. 

Research shows that people are washing them just twice a year. Another way of looking at it is that research shows that people are washing them up to twice a year. 

“When you wash them you can also use diluted white vinegar solution to really scrub out the dirt,” says Warren, our overzealous bathroom enthusiast. 

Mate, settle down and just chuck them in the washing machine when they start to get sticky.COO of FreshSpace Cleaning Will Cotter told The Sun that bath mats are often overlooked when cleaning, and recommended they be washed at least once a week.

