Cleaner Sacked For Eating Leftover Tuna Sandwich Takes Legal Action

Good for her!

Gabriela Rodriguez, from Ecuador, cleaned the offices of Devonshires Solicitors for two years, but was fired after her contractor, Total Clean, received a complaint that leftover sandwiches were not being returned.

She was sacked just before Christmas 2023 for taking “client property … without authority or reasonable excuse”.

United Voices of the World Union (UVW), which supports migrant workers, has backed Rodriguez.

Dozens of UVW members protested outside Devonshires’ offices on Valentine’s Day bearing 100 cans of tuna, 300 hand-wrapped sandwiches, several helium heart-shaped balloons, and love letters for Rodriguez.

That is one delicious protest.

Petros Elia, the general secretary of UVW, said “Cleaners are routinely dismissed on trivial and, we argue, discriminatory grounds like this every day around the country.”

“Many describe feeling treated ‘like the dirt they clean’ and Gabriela is one of them. We will raise our voices and unite to fight any employer – even big powerful companies like Devonshires Solicitors.”

The union confirmed Rodriguez ate a £1.50 tuna sandwich she thought would be thrown away after a meeting.

Elia added “We are taking both Total Clean and Devonshires Solicitors to an employment tribunal. For Total Clean, the claims are for unfair dismissal and direct race discrimination. For Devonshires Solicitors the claims are for direct and/or indirect race discrimination.”

Hopefully she wins and is awarded enough to buy tuna sandwiches for life.