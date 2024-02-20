The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cleaner Sacked For Eating Leftover Tuna Sandwich Takes Legal Action

Cleaner Sacked For Eating Leftover Tuna Sandwich Takes Legal Action

A cleaner in the UK is taking legal action after being fired for eating a leftover tuna sandwich from a discarded platter.

Good for her!

Gabriela Rodriguez, from Ecuador, cleaned the offices of Devonshires Solicitors for two years, but was fired after her contractor, Total Clean, received a complaint that leftover sandwiches were not being returned.

She was sacked just before Christmas 2023 for taking “client property … without authority or reasonable excuse”. 

United Voices of the World Union (UVW), which supports migrant workers, has backed Rodriguez. 

Dozens of UVW members protested outside Devonshires’ offices on Valentine’s Day bearing 100 cans of tuna, 300 hand-wrapped sandwiches, several helium heart-shaped balloons, and love letters for Rodriguez.

That is one delicious protest. 

Petros Elia, the general secretary of UVW, said “Cleaners are routinely dismissed on trivial and, we argue, discriminatory grounds like this every day around the country.” 

“Many describe feeling treated ‘like the dirt they clean’ and Gabriela is one of them. We will raise our voices and unite to fight any employer – even big powerful companies like Devonshires Solicitors.”

The union confirmed Rodriguez ate a £1.50 tuna sandwich she thought would be thrown away after a meeting.

Elia added “We are taking both Total Clean and Devonshires Solicitors to an employment tribunal. For Total Clean, the claims are for unfair dismissal and direct race discrimination. For Devonshires Solicitors the claims are for direct and/or indirect race discrimination.”

Hopefully she wins and is awarded enough to buy tuna sandwiches for life.

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists
NEXT STORY

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

Travellers heading to Hawaii may soon be hit with a $US25 fee, as lawmakers look to address the ongoing environmental impact of tourism.
Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of FaceTuning photos of her Russian blue cat after she posted pictures on her Instagram for Valentine's Day.
Vanessa Williams To Play Miranda Priestly In West End Musical 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Vanessa Williams To Play Miranda Priestly In West End Musical 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Few people can reprise the terrifying editor-in-chief in 'The Devil Wears Prada' made famous by Meryl Streep.
Radio Host Slams Swifties Attending More Than One Show

Radio Host Slams Swifties Attending More Than One Show

A radio host has slammed the Swifties attending more than one Taylor Swift show on the Aussie leg of the Eras tour, branding them the "biggest flogs in the world."
ANZ Has Huge Legal Win For Its Proposed $4.9 Billion Takeover Of Suncorp

ANZ Has Huge Legal Win For Its Proposed $4.9 Billion Takeover Of Suncorp

ANZ has had a huge legal win as it continues with its mission for a $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp’s banking arm.