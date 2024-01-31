The Project

Clean-up Underway In South East Queensland After Torrential Rainfall And Flooding

Suburbs in the south of Queensland have started to undertake a massive clean-up effort in the wake of torrential rainfall that saw floodwaters inundate homes.

The extreme weather saw the closure of roads and schools, with the SES receiving 300 calls for assistance, and more than 30 swiftwater rescues were conducted. 

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that the Sunshine Coast saw the heaviest falls in southeast Queensland overnight, with between 100 and 150 mm overnight.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles told media on Wednesday morning that disaster assessments were being conducted on 399 properties in Moreton Bay, one of the hardest hit areas, where hardship payments have been activated. 

Residents in the Moreton Bay suburb of Bray Park, north of Brisbane, have started assessing the damage an overnight storm on Tuesday caused over 200 mm rainfall, flooding homes and shutting down train services.

The premier also confirmed that Caboolture hospital has now reopened after being impacted by flooding. 

Although conditions are easing in the south east, parts of the state remain on high alert as rain continues to fall in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily.

