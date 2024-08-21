The Project

Class Action Filed Against Jetstar Over Cancelled COVID Flights

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Jetstar over cancelled flights due to the COVID lockdown.

The claim, filed on behalf of hundreds of thousands of customers, alleges the budget airline did not refund the money for the cancelled flights despite being legally obligated to.

Echo Law filed the lawsuit, which is the same firm that is in an ongoing dispute with Qantas, Jetstar's parent company, over the airline's COVID credits program.

"Jetstar promotes itself as a values-driven, low-fare airline committed to helping 'more people fly, more often', yet it's a highly profitable part of the Qantas Group, and when COVID caused widespread flight cancellations, it put those profits ahead of its customers' interests," Andrew Paull, a partner at Echo Law, said in a press release.

"Jetstar customers were pushed into holding hundreds of millions of dollars in restricted travel credits, even though this wasn't what those customers had agreed to as part of the airline's terms and conditions.

"The right thing for Jetstar to do when it cancelled all those flights was to return its customers' money without delay."

Paull said customers had been forced to spend more than their original booking to use their credits on new fares as they believed "they had little choice but to do that or else lose the value of the flights they paid for".

"This is another unjust enrichment Jetstar has enjoyed," he said.

In a statement to the ABC, Jetstar said it would review the claims filed in the class action.

"Last year, we removed expiry dates for COVID vouchers so they can be used indefinitely," it said.

"These vouchers are also multi-use, meaning they can be used across multiple bookings and for multiple people."

Eating Just 2 Slices Of Ham A Day Increases Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

