Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

One thing is undisputed: Bobi was a very good boy. But was he really the equivalent of 200 human years old, and is that biologically even possible?

Well, vets have their doubts, and now the claim is being investigated by the Guinness World Records.

Pictures of Bobi from 1999 have been making the rounds online and adding to the scepticism, as younger Bobi has different colour paws from the one who passed away recently.

Danny Chambers, vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, told The Guardian that of the 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group, he heads that, "Not a single one of my veterinary colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old.

"This is the equivalent of a human living to over 200 years old, which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no concrete evidence has been provided to prove his age."

Danny added a little dig that it's highly unlikely Bobi reached three times his life expectancy, given that he was overweight. Usually, if a dog is to live a long life, they're much smaller breeds and are generally in much better condition.

He also added that Bobi's example had been taken up by anti-pet food zealots, "who have long campaigned that dog food is killing pets and that raw feeding is healthier" – since the mastiff lived off human food.

Chambers also pointed out that owners are often unsure of their pets age, especially if the animal was rehomed at some point.

But Andrew Knight, emeritus professor of veterinary welfare, wants to remind us that throughout history, "there have been some other very old dogs".

According to Bobi's owners, the Costa family, he comes from a pool of very good genes. His mother lived to the age of 18, while another of the family's dogs made it to 22.

Bobi lived his entire life in the village of Conqueiros, near Portugal's west coast and the family credits Bobi's longevity to his diet and roaming around the "calm, peaceful, environment" without a lead.

Be that as it may, the Guinness Book of World Records are onto it, and they want irrefutable evidence that Bobi was as old as they say he was when he died.

Seems like something that would be very difficult to prove even if he was alive, but in death I don't see how anything other than better photographic and video evidence can really help determine if Bobi was as old as the family claims.