Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

The jury also found that Trump defamed her when he branded her a liar but stopped short of finding that Trump raped Carroll.

“I still don’t know this woman; I think she’s a wack job,” Trump said.

“She says I did something to her that never took place.

“She’s sick, she’s mentally sick.”

Trump’s defence team did not call any witnesses and told the jury Carroll concocted the lie with friends to sell books.

Carroll’s lawyers called two friends who she’d confided in and two other women who allege Trump also assaulted them.

They also showed the infamous video of Trump saying, “I just start kissing them. When you’re a star, they let you do it”.

Trump, who did not show up for the trial, appeared in a video deposition, where his own words were used against him.

“Historically, that’s true with stars,” Trump replied when asked if he could “do anything”.

Trump also declared Carroll was not his “type” while mistakenly identifying a photo of Carroll for his former wife, Marla Maples.

Trump, who faces no criminal consequences, must pay Carroll $5 million in compensation but will appeal the verdict and has repeated his denial.

“Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” E Jean Carroll said in a statement following the verdict.