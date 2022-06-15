The Project

Citizens Of Pakistan Urged To Drink Less Cups Of Tea To Help The Economy

According to estimates, the average person in Pakistan consumes 1kg of tea, and are the world's largest importer. So why do they need to drink less?

Well, it's in an attempt to keep the country's economy afloat.

Senior minister of Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said sipping fewer cups a day would cut Pakistan's high import bills as the country is the world's number one importer of tea. 

The country bought more than $600m (£501m) worth of tea leaves last year.

Currently, Pakistan is experiencing low foreign currency reserves - currently enough for fewer than two months of all imports and leaving the country in urgent need of funds.

As such, reducing tea consumption would hopefully reduce tea leaf importation, leaving more funds in reserve.

"I appeal to the nation to cut down the consumption of tea by one to two cups because we import tea on loan," Mr Iqbal said, according to Pakistani media. 

However, the request to reduce tea drinking has gone viral on social media, with many mocking and doubting the country's serious financial problems can be 'solved' simply by cutting down on cups of tea. 

