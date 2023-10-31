Cinemas Break Rules By Giving Fans Intermission During Martin Scorsese's New 3.5 Hour Movie

In order for cinemas to give the audience an intermission during the screening of a film, they must get permission from the studios who made the movie.

A staff member from an unnamed cinema in Colorado, USA, told the Hollywood Reporter that the audience thanked the cinema for giving them an intermission, during the star-studded film.

"Everybody was really into it because it's a longer movie, and they're like, 'I wish we would have had it for Oppenheimer.'

"People could come out, order another drink, stretch their legs, go to the bathroom and not miss anything."

Chief Executive of Palace Cinemas, Benjamin Zeccola, told the ABC that he understands that the companies behind the movies are trying to ensure that the movies are shown as the director intended them to be seen.

"And I find that somewhat awkward because, obviously, when these films are shown at home, on streaming on Apple TV, or any other platform, or DVD, there's a pause button, which people frequently use.

Zeccola said that customers should be at the centre of considerations, rather than the director, in these situations.

"I think that it's absolutely imperative that the people that are contemplating this put the customer at the centre of the decision-making process," he said.

"It's not about the director, it's about the viewer.

"It's our duty, it's our obligation to put the viewer at the centre of the universe and make decisions that suit the viewer. Not the director, not the studio, not the exhibitor.

"Let's put the emphasis back on the customer."

Scorsese's film, which is based on a true story centering on a string of murders on Osage Nation land during the 1920s, is the latest in lengthy films being released that has sparked a debate surrounding intermissions during films.

Three of the four highest-grossing movies have a run time of longer than three hours. This includes Avengers: End Game, Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic.