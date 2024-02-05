Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

Going to the movies is one of the best activities for little ones. Watching a film on the big screen, eating a whole bunch of junk food, and of course… throwing food everywhere.

Whether it’s rolling Jaffas down the aisle or pelting Fantales at someone’s head, it’s a long-standing tradition to waste half your food by ditching it somewhere in the cinema.

Sure, it’s disgusting and a waste of food, but if the film is so boring that you need to entertain yourself with a choc-bomb shot put, can you really be blamed?

Well, one cinema worker was so shocked at the state of the floor after some kids covered it in popcorn that they posted it to Reddit.

They shared four images in the subreddit r/wellthatsucks, showing the floor covered in popcorn, with the caption, “A group of teenagers came in just to trash the theatre.”

People in the comments were aghast; many former cinema employees regaled their stories of messy patrons.

One person remarked, “I worked in a theatre back in the early 2000, this reminds me [of] every weekday showing of Harry Potter... I actually overheard a parent saying to his kid ‘No leave your trash on the floor, they will pick it up’, those showings were the dirtiest of them all.”

While another shared, “Former theatre worker here: Toy Story was the worst. People are animals.”

But some people thought that the worker should not be complaining about the mess because without it, they wouldn’t have a job.

“You literally get paid to clean it up soooo idk why tf you complaining” one user wrote, while many said the worker should quit if they didn’t like the job.

Many came to the defence of the worker, arguing that the “that’s their job” crowd are “terrible people” for intentionally making a mess and making the job harder.

So maybe it’s time to stop wasting our food at the movies and focus on appreciating the art of cinema.