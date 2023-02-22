The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

Scientists in the Netherlands have recently found that slapping cigarette-style warning stickers on packages of meat could help shame buyers into purchasing something else. But should it be done?

Tobacco laws in Australia are some of the toughest in the world when it comes to packaging.

And now, scientists are using similar cigarette-style warning labels on meat packaging to see what influence it has on consumers.

A new study from Defly University of Technology in the Netherlands conducted a study where they showed packages of meat that were accompanied by different types of meat shaming messages.

Some of the messages shown included sad pictures of animals with slogans like, “animals suffer when you eat meat” and “the Amazon rainforest is destroyed when you eat meat.”

Researchers found that “adding a sticker to a meat package, warning potential customers about the negative consequences of their purchase, may be an effective way to influence buyers’ behaviour.”

“Meat-shaming messages trigger shame but also other negative emotions that translate into reduced purchase intentions,” the authors wrote. 

Some industry experts are, however, against the use of these shame labels.

“High-income countries are already trending down in meat consumption,” dietitian Diana Rogers told The Post.

“We are seeing iron deficiency and meat is the best source [of iron]. We need to curb ultra-processed foods, not healthy proteins like meat.”

25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money
NEXT STORY

25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

Advertisement

Related Articles

25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

25% of Australians Have A Friend That Owes Them Money

Have you got a mate who happens to conveniently forget their wallet every time you go out for lunch? Or the mate who borrows $50 until payday, but payday never seems to come?
E-scooter Company ‘Lime’ To Finally Do Something About Footpath Riders

E-scooter Company ‘Lime’ To Finally Do Something About Footpath Riders

E-scooters, for some people, are a fun convenient way to get around, for others they are the absolute worst.
Company That Owns The Big Pineapple Wins Latest Round With Investor Who Wants It Sold Off

Company That Owns The Big Pineapple Wins Latest Round With Investor Who Wants It Sold Off

The company behind The Big Pineapple has won a temporary victory in a dispute with one investor who wants to have the Queensland tourist attraction sold off.
Four-Day Work Week Trial Proves Successful With 92% Of Companies Continuing After Trial Ends

Four-Day Work Week Trial Proves Successful With 92% Of Companies Continuing After Trial Ends

Dozens of British employers trialling a four-day working week have decided to stick with it after a pilot was hailed as a breakthrough by campaigners for better work-life balance.
Russian Astronauts Stranded On The International Space Station Until September

Russian Astronauts Stranded On The International Space Station Until September

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has reported that the three astronauts who were left stranded in space will be able to return to Earth in September.