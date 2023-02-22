Cigarette-Style Warning Stickers Could Be Used On Meat Packaging To Stop People Buying It

Tobacco laws in Australia are some of the toughest in the world when it comes to packaging.

And now, scientists are using similar cigarette-style warning labels on meat packaging to see what influence it has on consumers.

A new study from Defly University of Technology in the Netherlands conducted a study where they showed packages of meat that were accompanied by different types of meat shaming messages.

Some of the messages shown included sad pictures of animals with slogans like, “animals suffer when you eat meat” and “the Amazon rainforest is destroyed when you eat meat.”

Researchers found that “adding a sticker to a meat package, warning potential customers about the negative consequences of their purchase, may be an effective way to influence buyers’ behaviour.”

“Meat-shaming messages trigger shame but also other negative emotions that translate into reduced purchase intentions,” the authors wrote.

Some industry experts are, however, against the use of these shame labels.

“High-income countries are already trending down in meat consumption,” dietitian Diana Rogers told The Post.

“We are seeing iron deficiency and meat is the best source [of iron]. We need to curb ultra-processed foods, not healthy proteins like meat.”