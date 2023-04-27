The Project

Church Of England Says Single People Should Be Valued Just As Much As Couples

The Church of England has said that single people should be valued just as much as couples and families because Jesus was a single man.

The Church commissioned a 236-page report titled ‘Love Matters’. It examined relationships and families and looked at reimagining a future where diversity in personal relationships is welcomed.

“We have an amazing opportunity to reimagine a diverse society in which all families and loving relationships are valued and strengthened, promoting the stability that enables us all to thrive in a variety of family constellations, including being single.”

“Jesus’ own singleness should ensure that the Church of England celebrates singleness and does not regard it as lesser than living in a couple relationship,” it said in the report.

“We have an amazing opportunity to reimagine a diverse society in which all families and loving relationships are valued and strengthened.”

The report also looked at the “Growing number of people who do not live in a couple relationship or with family members. The number of people living alone in the UK increased by 8.3% over the last 10 years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The report also looked at the stigma the LGBTQIA community faces. They mentioned the debates occurring in the education system about teaching children about gender issues and LGBTQIA experiences. “Not teaching about these issues isolates the young people for whom this is part of their life experience.”

However, that comes after a statement made by the Church of England in January 2023 saying that the Church would not offer marriage ceremonies to same-sex couples, instead offering prayers and blessings.

At the time, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: “Both personally and on behalf of my fellow bishops, I would like to express our deep sorrow and grief at the way LGBTQI+ people and those they love have been treated by the Church which, most of all, ought to recognise everyone as precious and created in the image of God.”

