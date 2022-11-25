The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Christmas Weather Forecast Warns Of Wet Christmas For East Coast, But The West Will Be Sweltering

Christmas Weather Forecast Warns Of Wet Christmas For East Coast, But The West Will Be Sweltering

The East Coast of Australia is set for a wet Christmas, while the western parts of the country are in for higher-than-average temperatures.

With just one month to go before Christmas, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wetter-than-normal conditions for Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

Temperatures will also be cooler than usually experienced during the Summer months.

Bureau’s senior climatologist, Dr Andrew Watkins, told The Daily Mail, the wet conditions will continue through to February 2023, warning already flood-affected areas to be on high alert.

“High rainfall has kept soil very wet in many areas, particularly in southeastern Australia. Only Western Australia and parts of the North are drier than average,” Watkins said.

“Wet soils cannot absorb more when it rains, so run-off into dams has been high.”

But the Bureau expects La Niña to weaken in early 2023, taking with it the high rainfall the east coast has endured for the past two years.

On the other side of the country, Western Australia can expect a dryer than normal Christmas period.

Most parts of WA, the Northern Territory and Northern Queensland can expect higher-than-average temperatures as well.

For South Australians, who have endured a wet Spring, there is the hope of a sunny Christmas, but the umbrella should be kept near over the Summer months.

Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies
NEXT STORY

Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

    Tassie Farmer Shocked To Find She Accidentally Grew Prohibited Pharmaceutical Poppies

    Do you know poppies could be so dangerous? Well, one Tassie farmer was shocked to discover she had accidentally grown prohibited poppies.
    High School Leavers Are Calling Schoolies Overrated As They Take To Social Media To Complain

    High School Leavers Are Calling Schoolies Overrated As They Take To Social Media To Complain

    It’s supposed to be the celebration to end all celebrations for high school leavers.
    An Adorable French Bulldog Named Winston Has Won The National Dog Show

    An Adorable French Bulldog Named Winston Has Won The National Dog Show

    Winston, a “perfect ball of marzipan” French Bulldog, has won his 78th show and becomes the highest-ranked all-breed dog in the U.S.
    England Captain Harry Kane Protests Qatar’s Legislation With $1 Million Rainbow Diamond Studded Watch

    England Captain Harry Kane Protests Qatar’s Legislation With $1 Million Rainbow Diamond Studded Watch

    Seven European nations were forced to withdraw from wearing the OneLove armband - a symbol of support for the LGBTQIA+ community - at the Qatar World Cup amid threats of player sanctions.
    Ford Recalls 634,000 Vehicles Worldwide Over Potential Fire Risks

    Ford Recalls 634,000 Vehicles Worldwide Over Potential Fire Risks

    Ford is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and is urging owners to have their cars inspected.