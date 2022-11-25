Christmas Weather Forecast Warns Of Wet Christmas For East Coast, But The West Will Be Sweltering

With just one month to go before Christmas, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wetter-than-normal conditions for Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

Temperatures will also be cooler than usually experienced during the Summer months.

Bureau’s senior climatologist, Dr Andrew Watkins, told The Daily Mail, the wet conditions will continue through to February 2023, warning already flood-affected areas to be on high alert.

“High rainfall has kept soil very wet in many areas, particularly in southeastern Australia. Only Western Australia and parts of the North are drier than average,” Watkins said.

“Wet soils cannot absorb more when it rains, so run-off into dams has been high.”

But the Bureau expects La Niña to weaken in early 2023, taking with it the high rainfall the east coast has endured for the past two years.

On the other side of the country, Western Australia can expect a dryer than normal Christmas period.

Most parts of WA, the Northern Territory and Northern Queensland can expect higher-than-average temperatures as well.

For South Australians, who have endured a wet Spring, there is the hope of a sunny Christmas, but the umbrella should be kept near over the Summer months.