Christmas Items Have Already Started Appearing On The Supermarket Shelves And People Aren't Happy (Jan)

A grocery store has put Christmas desserts on the shelf months ahead of the holiday.

How many months before Christmas is too early to be merry? At least four.

Despite it still being August, a Sydney Woolworths has started selling Christmas puddings, shocking grocery shoppers.

The treat in contention is a salted caramel pudding – really, there is nothing Christmasy about them, except for the box saying ‘Merry Christmas’.

These are most likely all year-round desserts with a clever Christmas marketing twist. Whatever their reasoning for being “Christmas” cakes – some people aren’t puddin’ up with it.

The photos of Christmas puddings appeared on social media late on the weekend.

"I noticed a display at my local post office the other day saying 'spread the merry' and had to double take, thinking it couldn't possibly be Christmas crap already…it was," one Sydneysider said.

"Winter isn't even over yet," another user wrote.

According to a Woolworths representative, the early Christmas collection is a part of the supermarket store's strategy to assist consumers budget for the holiday.

'With cost of living and sustainability in mind, we’re expecting customers to be looking for more ways to save and minimise waste this Christmas, they said.

'Some of our customers like to purchase products early and have them stocked away to help spread out their Christmas spend.

Not all commenters were against the premature cheer.

'Still makes me excited because fruit pudding and cake are a gift from God,' one commenter wrote.

Another put it plainly, "Because 'why the f**k not?'".

The majority of us are probably on the fence. Who cares about a little early “Christmas” pudding but if we have to hear Michael Bublé before October, we’re going to riot.

