The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dies, Aged 79

Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dies, Aged 79

Fleetwood Mac vocalist, keyboard player and songwriter, Christine McVie has died aged 79. Her family stated she died peacefully with family by her side.

Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player.

McVie’s signature cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as You Make Loving Fun, Everywhere and Don't Stop, has died at age 79.

Her death was announced on Wednesday via the band's social media accounts.

No cause of death or other details were provided, but a family statement said she died peacefully in hospital after a short illness with family by her side. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said. In a note on Instagram, bandmate Stevie Nicks said: "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away."

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

But somehow, it does not impair your ability to find and eat a kebab.
Step Aside Football, Qatar Is Currently Hosting The Camel Beauty World Cup

Step Aside Football, Qatar Is Currently Hosting The Camel Beauty World Cup

FIFA has some competition in Qatar as the nation is currently hosting a second World Cup, the camel beauty World Cup.
Digital Parking Signs Rolled Out In Sydney At A Cost Of $350,000

Digital Parking Signs Rolled Out In Sydney At A Cost Of $350,000

Some parking signs require a three-day TAFE course in coding to understand them, and Sydney is the first Australian city to come up with a solution: they’ve chucked technology at it!
For The First Time Ever, An All-Female Referee Group Will Officiate A Men’s FIFA World Cup Match

For The First Time Ever, An All-Female Referee Group Will Officiate A Men’s FIFA World Cup Match

History will be made tonight at the FIFA World Cup when an all-female trio will officiate a men’s World Cup match for the very first time.
French Baguette Added To Unesco's List Of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Item

French Baguette Added To Unesco's List Of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Item

The humble baguette has been added to the Unesco 'intangible cultural heritage' list for its place in French life.