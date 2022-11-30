Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Dies, Aged 79

Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player.

McVie’s signature cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as You Make Loving Fun, Everywhere and Don't Stop, has died at age 79.

Her death was announced on Wednesday via the band's social media accounts.

No cause of death or other details were provided, but a family statement said she died peacefully in hospital after a short illness with family by her side. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said. In a note on Instagram, bandmate Stevie Nicks said: "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away."