The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Rock To Open Up About Will Smith Oscars Slap In Netflix's First Ever Live Event

Chris Rock To Open Up About Will Smith Oscars Slap In Netflix's First Ever Live Event

Chris Rock is set to open up about the infamous Oscars slap by Will Smith.

In a Netflix special, which will be broadcast live, Rock will talk about the incident which happened in 2022.

Netflix has not commented about the material in the special, but in trial shows, Rock has been talking about 'The Slap'.

Netflix Comedy Vice-President Robbie Praw said, "March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock -- one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time -- and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests."

"Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members, and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre."

The show will have pre and post-show entertainment, including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Sir Paul McCartney and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Studies Reveal Short People Earn Less Than Tall People
NEXT STORY

Studies Reveal Short People Earn Less Than Tall People

Advertisement

Related Articles

Studies Reveal Short People Earn Less Than Tall People

Studies Reveal Short People Earn Less Than Tall People

If you’re short, chances are your work is short-changing you.
Feather Boa Industry Skyrockets In Australia With Harry Styles On Tour, But Animal Activists Are Concerned

Feather Boa Industry Skyrockets In Australia With Harry Styles On Tour, But Animal Activists Are Concerned

Animal activists have called for consumers to have a greater understanding of the origins of feather boas after a surge in sales was seen during Harry Styles' tour of the country.
German Man Introduces New Ice Cream To The World That's Made Out Of Crickets

German Man Introduces New Ice Cream To The World That's Made Out Of Crickets

Some people just want to watch the world burn.
Flamingos With Similar Personality Traits Like To Hang Out Together, New Study Finds

Flamingos With Similar Personality Traits Like To Hang Out Together, New Study Finds

‘Birds of a feather flock together’ not only applies to humans, but according to a new study, it also applies to flamingos.
Husky Rescued From Rubble In Türkiye 23 Days After Earthquake Hit

Husky Rescued From Rubble In Türkiye 23 Days After Earthquake Hit

Aleks the husky has been found alive after spending 23 days in trapped rubble after the devastating earthquake hit Türkiye.