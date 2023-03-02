Chris Rock To Open Up About Will Smith Oscars Slap In Netflix's First Ever Live Event

In a Netflix special, which will be broadcast live, Rock will talk about the incident which happened in 2022.

Netflix has not commented about the material in the special, but in trial shows, Rock has been talking about 'The Slap'.

Netflix Comedy Vice-President Robbie Praw said, "March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock -- one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time -- and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests."

"Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members, and this live streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre."

The show will have pre and post-show entertainment, including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Sir Paul McCartney and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.