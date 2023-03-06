Chris Rock Speaks Out About Will Smith Oscars’ Slap In Live Netflix Special

‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’, the first-ever event shown in real-time on Netflix, was filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

The comedian finally made his first public comment on the incident, which saw him punched in the face by Will Smith after making comments about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“You know, don’t people say words hurt? Anybody that says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said.

Rock defended his own comments, saying they had been in reference to comments made by Pinkett Smith years ago.

“His wife said I should quit the Oscars; I shouldn’t host because her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion … So I did some jokes about it, that’s how it is. She starts it, I finish it,” he said.

Rock also went on to say why he didn’t fight back on the night.

“Because I got parents, that’s why. Because I was raised. And do you know what my parents told me, don’t fight in front of white people,” he said, before dropping the microphone on the ground.

Will Smith apologised for the incident last year, saying “my behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk”.