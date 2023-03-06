The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Rock Speaks Out About Will Smith Oscars’ Slap In Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock Speaks Out About Will Smith Oscars’ Slap In Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock has spoken about the infamous Will Smith slap at the last year’s Oscars during a Netflix special.

‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’, the first-ever event shown in real-time on Netflix, was filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

The comedian finally made his first public comment on the incident, which saw him punched in the face by Will Smith after making comments about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“You know, don’t people say words hurt? Anybody that says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said.

Rock defended his own comments, saying they had been in reference to comments made by Pinkett Smith years ago.

“His wife said I should quit the Oscars; I shouldn’t host because her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion … So I did some jokes about it, that’s how it is. She starts it, I finish it,” he said.

Rock also went on to say why he didn’t fight back on the night.

“Because I got parents, that’s why. Because I was raised. And do you know what my parents told me, don’t fight in front of white people,” he said, before dropping the microphone on the ground.

Will Smith apologised for the incident last year, saying “my behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk”.

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media
NEXT STORY

Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Video Encouraging Tenants To Tip Their Landlords Angers Social Media

    Renters have reacted with outrage to a “comic” TikTok about why they should tip their landlords.
    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

    Service station workers in Adelaide Hills were left stunned after a friendly koala visited the store and climbed up staff members' legs.
    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Australians Have Discovered What Paprika Is Made Of And Are Shocked

    Some Aussies have only just discovered how paprika is made and refuse to believe it's true.
    Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

    Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

    Residents in Perth have bombarded a car with enraged notes for parking in their “residents only” street.
    Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

    Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

    Snoop Dog has partied backstage after his Melbourne concert with Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe.