Chris Hemsworth's Thor Diet Has Been Revealed

Becoming a superhero seems easy on paper, but Chris Hemsworth's personal chef has revealed what it takes behind the scenes to become Thor.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dan Churchill, Hemsworth's chef, explained that the Aussie actor would consume a mammoth 4,500 calories a day when preparing for roles such as Thor.

The calories tend to be divided into 10 separate meals a day, the chef also revealed.

"It takes a lot of discipline to adhere to Chris's schedule - he often has to sacrifice taste and flavour to get the job done," Churchill said.

Having worked closest with Hemsworth for a number of years, he said that the Aussie star's favourite means include steak, rice-based dishes, broccoli, chicken and banana protein shakes.

"One of Chris's go-to drinks is a protein shake with banana, two dates, almond milk, and a scoop of protein," he said.