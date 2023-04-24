The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Hemsworth's Thor Diet Has Been Revealed

Chris Hemsworth's Thor Diet Has Been Revealed

Chris Hemsworth's chef has revealed what it really takes to become the God of Thunder.

Becoming a superhero seems easy on paper, but Chris Hemsworth's personal chef has revealed what it takes behind the scenes to become Thor.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dan Churchill, Hemsworth's chef, explained that the Aussie actor would consume a mammoth 4,500 calories a day when preparing for roles such as Thor.

The calories tend to be divided into 10 separate meals a day, the chef also revealed.

"It takes a lot of discipline to adhere to Chris's schedule - he often has to sacrifice taste and flavour to get the job done," Churchill said.

Having worked closest with Hemsworth for a number of years, he said that the Aussie star's favourite means include steak, rice-based dishes, broccoli, chicken and banana protein shakes.

"One of Chris's go-to drinks is a protein shake with banana, two dates, almond milk, and a scoop of protein," he said.

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study
NEXT STORY

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

The Great Australian Dream Of Home Ownership Is Over For Young Aussies, According To New Study

Homeownership is revered as an Australian milestone.
Australia’s Military To Undergo Huge Change To Become Major Player In The Indo-Pacific

Australia’s Military To Undergo Huge Change To Become Major Player In The Indo-Pacific

The Australian military is about to undergo its biggest change in strategy since 1985.
UN Ambassador Slammed After Wearing White Dress To Her Daughter's Wedding

UN Ambassador Slammed After Wearing White Dress To Her Daughter's Wedding

As a guest at someone's wedding, we all know there are a few basic rules. No face planting into the cake, no setting fire to stuff, no wearing a white dress.
Study Confirms Which Generation Is Most Annoying At Work

Study Confirms Which Generation Is Most Annoying At Work

And yes, it's Gen Z.
Belgium Destroyed Shipment Of American Beer Because They Claimed To Be The ‘Champagne Of Beer’

Belgium Destroyed Shipment Of American Beer Because They Claimed To Be The ‘Champagne Of Beer’

Belgium destroyed cartons of American beer after taking issue with the brand’s slogan, ‘The Champagne of Beers’.