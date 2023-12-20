Chris Hemsworth's Son Calls Him 'Chris', Not Dad

In a post shared to Instagram, Hemsworth said that the family had spent 12 hours at sea attempting to catch a fish to feed the Fijian locals.

The 'Thor' star's wife, Elsa Pataky, can be seen in pictures and videos alongside the pair's son Tristan, as well as an enormous swordfish the family managed to reel in.

In one video, Tristan can be heard telling his famous father, "Come on, Chris, keep fighting it," as he fights to reel in the fish.

Hemsworth captioned the video with, "If you're wondering why my son calls me Chris, it's because I'm his BFF, and true mates don't call each other dad."

Fans loved Tristan's pep talk, many commending the family for giving back to the people of Fiji.

Hemsworth and Pataky share three children together, India, 11 and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9.