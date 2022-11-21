Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

Superstar Chris Hemsworth has announced he plans to take a step back from the acting world to spend more time at home after receiving some less-than-pleasant news about his health.

During an episode of the docu-series, which focused on morality and death, Hemsworth learned that he was 8-to-10 times more likely than the average person to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Hemsworth said during the episode.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Thor star spoke openly about how the news shifted his way of thinking and his desire to watch his kids grow up.

“Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet,’” Hemsworth said.

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude.

“And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up, and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.’ Before you know it, they’re 18, and they’ve moved out of the house, and I missed the window.”

The Thor star explained, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I‘ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do.

“Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home, and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”