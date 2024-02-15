The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

Chris Hemsworth has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day message with his fans on Instagram, posting a creative video of frolicking underwater with his wife Elsa Pataky.

In the video, Hemsworth latches onto Pataky’s back, wrapping his legs around her waist while they’re both swimming underwater. 

Set to the Enya classic Only Time, the video shows Pataky grinning as she struggles to continue swimming with her husband attached to her back like a baby koala. 

The caption to the post read “Happy Valentine’s Day. This year I thought I’d share with you how babies are made in Australia. It’s both a game of passion, love and intense sportsmanship where everyone's a winner.”

Fans delighted in the Hollywood hunk’s mischievous post, calling the couple “relationship goals” and one declaring the video the “most creative Valentine's post I saw all day”. 

Pataky also got in on the Valentine’s Day festivities, posting a picture of the pair on the set of Hemsworth’s show Limitless, where the Spanish actress donned facial prosthetics to turn herself into an 87-year-old.

With a caption that read “Happy Valentine’s Day my love. So many years together and we are still the same.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID
NEXT STORY

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

Advertisement

Related Articles

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk was reportedly turned away from Manly Skiff Club on Monday evening because she didn’t have any I.D., not even a fake one.
Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart has described Ed Sheeran as "old ginger bollocks" in a new interview, claiming he doesn't know any of the popstars songs.
Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart wanted to do “the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for her Rolling Stone cover shoot.
Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers won't face criminal penalties if they contact employees outside of work hours under the proposed 'right to disconnect' laws.
Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

Dublin is searching for a man named ‘Paul’ who may have unsavoury secrets he needs to share with his wife after a mysterious poster appeared on a main street.