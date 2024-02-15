Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

In the video, Hemsworth latches onto Pataky’s back, wrapping his legs around her waist while they’re both swimming underwater.

Set to the Enya classic Only Time, the video shows Pataky grinning as she struggles to continue swimming with her husband attached to her back like a baby koala.

The caption to the post read “Happy Valentine’s Day. This year I thought I’d share with you how babies are made in Australia. It’s both a game of passion, love and intense sportsmanship where everyone's a winner.”

Fans delighted in the Hollywood hunk’s mischievous post, calling the couple “relationship goals” and one declaring the video the “most creative Valentine's post I saw all day”.

Pataky also got in on the Valentine’s Day festivities, posting a picture of the pair on the set of Hemsworth’s show Limitless, where the Spanish actress donned facial prosthetics to turn herself into an 87-year-old.

With a caption that read “Happy Valentine’s Day my love. So many years together and we are still the same.”