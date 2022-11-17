Chris Hemsworth Reveals In New Documentary He Carries 8 To 10 Times The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris Hemsworth received some surprising news which he shared on his new National Geographic Disney+ series, Limitless.

He stated that what he discovered in the show was “my biggest fear.”

The series shows Hemsworth tackling physical and mental challenges in hopes of combating ageing to live a healthier life.

Hemsworth speaks with physician Dr Peter Attia who is a longevity specialist.

In the discussion, the actor learns he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’ve got every blood test one can get,” Attia tells Hemsworth.

“And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mum and a set from your dad.”

Attia explains APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

One in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but only around 2 to 3 per cent of the population have both, according to a 2021 study by the National Institutes of Health.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Hemsworth stated emotionally.