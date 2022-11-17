The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Hemsworth Reveals In New Documentary He Carries 8 To 10 Times The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris Hemsworth Reveals In New Documentary He Carries 8 To 10 Times The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris Hemsworth revealed in his new series Limitless that he carries the Alzheimer’s gene, opening up about his fear of forgetting his family.

Chris Hemsworth received some surprising news which he shared on his new National Geographic Disney+ series, Limitless.

He stated that what he discovered in the show was “my biggest fear.”

The series shows Hemsworth tackling physical and mental challenges in hopes of combating ageing to live a healthier life. 

Hemsworth speaks with physician Dr Peter Attia who is a longevity specialist.

In the discussion, the actor learns he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer’s disease. 

“We’ve got every blood test one can get,” Attia tells Hemsworth.

 “And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mum and a set from your dad.”

Attia explains APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

One in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but only around 2 to 3 per cent of the population have both, according to a 2021 study by the National Institutes of Health. 

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Hemsworth stated emotionally.

Nancy Pelosi Say She Will Give Up Her Leadership Role After Republicans Take Control
NEXT STORY

Nancy Pelosi Say She Will Give Up Her Leadership Role After Republicans Take Control

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nancy Pelosi Say She Will Give Up Her Leadership Role After Republicans Take Control

Nancy Pelosi Say She Will Give Up Her Leadership Role After Republicans Take Control

Nancy Pelosi says she will give up her leadership role a day after Republicans secured control of the chamber.
Ellen Pompeo To Leave Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Ellen Pompeo To Leave Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Fans of Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, have been left heartbroken after learning her character will be written out of upcoming seasons.
Three Men Sentenced To Life In Prison Over The Downing Of Flight MH17

Three Men Sentenced To Life In Prison Over The Downing Of Flight MH17

While a Dutch court's murder verdict brings some solace to the Australian families of MH17 victims, those responsible for downing the Malaysian Airlines flight are unlikely to ever face justice.
Melbourne Mum Shocked After Daycare Teacher Removes Daughter's Tooth

Melbourne Mum Shocked After Daycare Teacher Removes Daughter's Tooth

Technically the teacher now gets the money from the tooth fairy.
Bear Breaks Into Van At Holiday Park To Steal Popcorn

Bear Breaks Into Van At Holiday Park To Steal Popcorn

Yogi Bear is on the loose! A bear has been caught red-handed breaking into a van at a holiday park in the U.S., only to steal a bag of popcorn.