Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Speaking to British GQ, Hemsworth revealed he had recently lost his grandfather to Alzeimer’s disease and was taking time with his family to reflect on his life as he neared 40.

“All of a sudden, there’s a lot of questions that I probably haven’t answered … I’ve been conveniently distracted and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s look a little deeper’,” he said.

“Nothing overly dramatic … ‘Who am I? What am I doing? What’s my contribution? Is what I’m doing of value?’”

The Australian actor also referred to his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Jeremy Renner, after the Hawkeye star was involved in a snowplough accident earlier in the year.

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” Hemsworth said.

“I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realisation of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute’.”

Hemsworth also reflected on how he would like to be remembered after his own death, after hearing his uncle call his grandfather “a good bloke”.

“It made me think about my own life. And it wasn’t about a career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value,” he said.

“I certainly don’t think about the films I’m going to leave behind and how people are going to remember me in that sense. I hope that people think of me fondly and that I was a good person. That I was a good bloke. Like my grandpa.”