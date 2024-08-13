Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Birthday With Supermarket Mud Cake

The Thor star took to social media to thank fans for all their birthday wishes, sharing the "little private celebration," he was having.

"I went and bought myself a cake," Hemsworth said. "I got some champagne as well, got myself some flowers."

Hemsworth panned the camera to show off the white chocolate mud cake, which are a beloved staple at Coles and Woolies supermarkets.

"When you get older, you kind of realise that the circle of people around you and the people you love gets smaller and smaller," the actor went on to say.

"But not to worry, I've certainly got myself a delicious cake, some bubbly and a little arrangement."

Hemsworth thanked his fans again before saying, "Here's to another great year," and taking another bite of cake.

Aussie fans were stoked to see Hemsworth digging into the humble mud cake, one person commenting "When you're a millionaire but still get a Woolies mudcake… love it!!"

Others agreed that "You can't beat the woolies mud cake", while others were adamant it was from rival supermarket Coles.