The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Chris Hemsworth And Arnold Schwarzenegger Praise Each Other After Bumping Into Each Other At The Gym

Chris Hemsworth And Arnold Schwarzenegger Praise Each Other After Bumping Into Each Other At The Gym

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger have had a surprise run-in at the gym in Brazil ahead of a Netflix event.

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger have had a surprise run-in at the gym in Brazil ahead of a Netflix event.

According to Hemsworth, the gym meet-up was accidental, telling PEOPLE, "I don't know what it was like for them to run into us. "But it was kind of a dream come true."

The actor said it was especially special because the two stars filmed a promo for Netflix in the prior weeks but could not shoot it together.

"It was a pretty special moment," he added.

Schwarzenegger also appeared to think it was special, sharing a photo on Twitter, saying, "First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil."

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release
NEXT STORY

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

New Zealand pop singer Lorde has shared screenshots of text messages from Taylor Swift on the anniversary of the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.
Grimace Is Taking Fans On A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane For His Birthday At Maccas

Grimace Is Taking Fans On A Trip Down Nostalgia Lane For His Birthday At Maccas

McDonald’s around the world is taking fans on a trip down memory lane to celebrate Grimace’s 52nd birthday.
Gas Appliance Ban Needed For Australia To Hit Net Zero By 2050, New Report Has Found

Gas Appliance Ban Needed For Australia To Hit Net Zero By 2050, New Report Has Found

The Grattan Institute has urged state and federal governments to implement a ban on new gas appliances if Australia is to reach net zero by 2050.
Dachshund Owners On Track To Break A Guinness World Record In Melbourne

Dachshund Owners On Track To Break A Guinness World Record In Melbourne

Melburnian dachshund owners may have broken the Guinness World Record for the largest dog walk for a single breed.
New AI Technology Will Help Birdwatchers Identify What Birds Are Nearby

New AI Technology Will Help Birdwatchers Identify What Birds Are Nearby

Birdwatchers searching for the lesser-spotted Spangled Drongo, Masked Booby or Hoary-headed Grebe will be excited to hear a new development in artificial technology could make their task a little easier.