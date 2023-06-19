Chris Hemsworth And Arnold Schwarzenegger Praise Each Other After Bumping Into Each Other At The Gym

Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger have had a surprise run-in at the gym in Brazil ahead of a Netflix event.

According to Hemsworth, the gym meet-up was accidental, telling PEOPLE, "I don't know what it was like for them to run into us. "But it was kind of a dream come true."

The actor said it was especially special because the two stars filmed a promo for Netflix in the prior weeks but could not shoot it together.

"It was a pretty special moment," he added.

Schwarzenegger also appeared to think it was special, sharing a photo on Twitter, saying, "First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil."