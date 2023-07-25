Chocolate Is About To Go Up In Price Because Of Soaring Cost Of Cocoa

Global cocoa prices have risen 27 per cent this year, partly because of reduced production in the major cocoa-growing regions of West Africa.

Wet conditions and flooding in Ivory Coast – which accounts for more than 40 per cent of global cocoa production – have left cocoa trees with disease and rot.

The price of raw sugar is also going up, with an increase of 20 per cent, according to Pia Piggott from Rabobank.

Record prices for key ingredients sugar and cocoa are pushing manufacturing costs even higher, after they rose up to 20 per cent last year.

"We've seen a lot of inflation in the chocolate category already, however we're expecting there's more price pressure coming," said Piggott.

"The cocoa price will continue to stay quite elevated into next year."

Lower dairy prices are providing some relief for chocolate manufacturers, but the price of cocoa and sugar are at record highs for the decade.

