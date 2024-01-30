Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Now, before you decide if this has any merit whatsoever, would it help if I told you that this claim comes from a self-proclaimed hormone expert?

That's right, health guru, public speaker and author Dr Patrick Flynn claimed women need '8-10 hours of sleep', while men only need '7-8 hours', in a post shared with his 324,000 Instagram followers.

Dr Flynn suggests this is due to differences in hormonal fluctuations between men and women, which means lack of sleep 'causes more stress on a woman's body than a man's body'.

As a man prone to meltdowns if he gets less than 9 hours of sleep, I have to heavily doubt these claims. And as such, I would like to proclaim that I too am something of an expert on this topic, since we're just self-proclaiming ourselves to be masters in whatever we fancy.

The American Association of Sleep Medicine recommends at least seven hours per night for all 'adults aged 18 to 60 years'.

This feels more accurate. I can function on 7 but if you want the real jovial and happy to be here me, I need around 13. What? We're all different.

Science gets the last word though, with a study from the University of Michigan finding that overall women did indeed sleep longer than men, but Dr Flynn was way off. These findings report the difference was around 11 minutes.

Much of this can be explained by the typical role of a woman, specifically a mother, in the household. Women tend to wake to care for family members and this disrupts their sleep, leading them to require more.

According to the Daily Mail, another study from Loughborough University compared a group of 210 middle-aged men and women, and found that women require more sleep because their brains work harder due to the fact they multitask, and I am absolutely certain this study was carried out by a woman.

Professor Jim Horne from Loughborough University , "The more of your brain you use during the day, the more of it that needs to recover and, consequently, the more sleep you need." Which would explain why, as I said earlier, I need around 13 hours.