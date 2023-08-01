Chinese Zoo Denies Its Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

Hangzhou Zoo in China’s Zhejiang Province has been forced to deny rumours its sun bears are actually humans in disguise, after a viral video of one of the bears standing on its hind legs.

The footage shows the bear standing upright, with its slender legs and fur folds causing many people online to draw comparisons to a human body.

The zoo responded by releasing a statement from the perspective of one of the sun bears, Angela, saying “When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power.”

“But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.”

Sun bears are native to South East Asia and are much smaller than North American bears, reaching about 1.3m tall when standing on their hind legs, less than half the size of a grizzly bear.

In an audio recording circulating on social media, an employee from the zoo explained that the zoo was state run and that a human would not survive in the heat if it was wearing a fur costume.

"If you watch the video it is outdoor. The temperature reached approximately 40 degrees Celsius. If you put fur on, you're not gonna make it."