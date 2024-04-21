The Project

Chinese Swim Team Could Be Retrospectively Disqualified For Doping From The 2020 Olympics

A bombshell report has revealed that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the World Anti-Doping Agency knew about it.

In July 2021, the Chinese women’s swim team pulled off a massive upset, beating the U.S. and Australian teams in the Women’s 4x200 metre freestyle, setting a new world record and winning the gold.

But, nearly three years on, that result may be overturned.

A joint investigation by the New York Times and German TV channel ARD has revealed 23 swimmers from the Chinese team tested positive for the banned drug TMZ, seven months before the Tokyo Games.

Top Chinese officials cleared the swimmers of wrongdoing, claiming in a submission to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that it was all due to accidental contamination, trace amounts of the drug had been found in the kitchen of a hotel in which the team had stayed.

WADA, which had the authority to appeal the rulings, accepted the result.

But not all athletes enjoy such a benefit of the doubt. 

In 2019, Aussie swimmer Shayna Jack tested positive to anabolic agent Ligandrol, and she insisted the ingestion was entirely unintentional, a claim that was backed up by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But despite the official finding, Shayna Jack nevertheless had to serve out a two-year suspension that caused her to miss out on the Tokyo Games.

Shayna can’t get her Tokyo opportunity back, but the 2021 Australian women’s team might.

In a now-deleted post, U.S. magazine Swim Swam claimed U.S. swimmers have been informed that their Chinese rivals are facing retroactive disqualification.

If true, the U.S. would take the top spot, elevating Australia to silver.

