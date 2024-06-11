The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Chinese Premier’s Visit Gives Hope Adelaide’s Panda Program Will Be Extended

Chinese Premier’s Visit Gives Hope Adelaide’s Panda Program Will Be Extended

There is hope that a visit by the Chinese Premier will be good news for Adelaide Zoo’s giant panda program.

Fu Ni and Wang Wang have been living on loan from China since 2009, but the deal is set to expire in November.

It is hoped that the visit by Premier Li Qiang, often thought to be President Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, is a good sign the program will be extended, The Advertiser reported.

The pair of giant pandas are the only ones living in the southern hemisphere.

If the program is extended, it is not yet known whether Fu Ni and Wang Wang’s stay in Australia will be extended or if a new pair of breeding pandas will take their place.

TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley died of natural causes, report says
NEXT STORY

TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley died of natural causes, report says

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley died of natural causes, report says

    TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley died of natural causes, report says

    Television broadcaster Doctor Michael Mosley almost certainly died of natural causes, according to reports.
    U.S. Restaurant Sparks Controversy By Banning Young People

    U.S. Restaurant Sparks Controversy By Banning Young People

    A new restaurant in Missouri has received backlash after banning young people to help ‘ensure a mature, sophisticated, and safe dining environment’.
    Collectible Bluey Coins Sold For $55 Now Selling For Over $2,000

    Collectible Bluey Coins Sold For $55 Now Selling For Over $2,000

    The highly anticipated Bluey coins quickly sold out when the Royal Australian Mint released them last week, and resellers are now cashing in on the demand.
    YouTube Prankster Voted Into European Parliament

    YouTube Prankster Voted Into European Parliament

    Here’s something to spice up your algorithm: a popular YouTuber from Cyprus has been elected as an Independent MEP to the European Parliament.
    Kylie Minogue Says She Sometimes Feels 'Wrecked' After 40-Year Showbiz Career

    Kylie Minogue Says She Sometimes Feels 'Wrecked' After 40-Year Showbiz Career

    Kylie Minogue has opened up about her rollercoaster body and moods while reflecting on the ups-and-downs she has endured during her 40-plus year showbiz career.