Chinese Premier’s Visit Gives Hope Adelaide’s Panda Program Will Be Extended

Fu Ni and Wang Wang have been living on loan from China since 2009, but the deal is set to expire in November.

It is hoped that the visit by Premier Li Qiang, often thought to be President Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, is a good sign the program will be extended, The Advertiser reported.

The pair of giant pandas are the only ones living in the southern hemisphere.

If the program is extended, it is not yet known whether Fu Ni and Wang Wang’s stay in Australia will be extended or if a new pair of breeding pandas will take their place.