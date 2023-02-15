The Project

Chinese Police Trains Squirrels To Sniff Out Drugs

Squirrels, they are the rats of the forest. If it wasn’t for their cute little tails they would be considered a pest and get rapidly exterminated along with mice and roaches.

But thankfully they are cute and will forever be immortalized by cartoon characters such as Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Sandy Cheeks from SpongeBob Square Pants.

Well now, squirrels are no longer just cute but also crime fighters.

Police in China have trained squirrels to sniff out drugs. The Public Security Bureau of the Hechuan District in Chongqing, southwestern China have taught Six Eurasian Reds to sniff out grass, gak, skag, molly and electric Kool-Aid.

The Chinese media outlet ‘People’s Daily’ posted a video of the little critters running around objects and sniffing out the illicit substances.

While usually the job of a much larger canine, the little rodents don’t just have a great sense of smell but are also small enough to reach places dogs cannot.

But it may be some time before you see a squirrel in a little police uniform shaking down drug dealers on a street corner, holding up a little vile of smack and saying something like ‘What do we have here’.

Police dog trainer Yin Jin told the Washington Post 'it's probably going to take some time' before the sniffer squirrels are deployed.’

So, I guess it’s still a dog's job, and they’ll just have to rely on the smaller breeds like terriers to run up someone’s trousers.

Image: Chongqing Morning Post

