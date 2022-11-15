The Project

Chinese Marathon Runner Gains Fans After Chain-Smoking The Entire Time

Clips of “Uncle Chen” completing a marathon whilst puffing on cigarettes have gone viral, baffling the internet with his impressive 3 hour and 28 minute marathon time

Most runners do everything they can to improve their performance and fitness, and naturally, smoking cigarettes isn’t on the list.

However, for one runner at Xin’anjiang Marathon in Jiande, China, he opted to run his marathon whilst chain smoking a packet of cigarettes - and it’s not the first time.

Photos of Chen lighting up surfaced from the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon. In 2018, he clocked in at 3:36, and ran 3:32 in 2019.

One anecdotal report notes that Chen apparently only smokes when he runs.

Many people on the Chinese social media app Weibo shared their frustration that Chen was allowed to smoke during the race.

“This type of behaviour should be banned from the race,” one commented. “I feel bad for the runners around him,” said another.

Technically, there are no rules prohibiting runners from smoking since it is generally common sense smoking will not help their performance.

Rescue Dog Turns Herself In At Police Station After Getting Lost On A Walk

