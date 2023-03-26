The Project

Chinese Communist Party Starts a Dating App To Help Boost Marriage Rates

China is experiencing a bit of a slump in marriages recently, so the Chinese government is helping citizens on blind dates.

According to staista.com the marriage rate peaked in 2013, with 9.9 marriages per one thousand people, and has slowly been decreasing to 5.4 marriages per 1,000 people in 2021.

That is a whole lot fewer little brides and grooms on top of three tiered cakes.

People just don’t want to get hitched anymore, whether it’s the cost of the wedding or just not wanting to offend the people you don’t invite, who knows?

But it’s not good for China, because less marriages means less babies.

So, in an effort to combat this, the Chinese Communist Party has created a dating app called 'Palm Guixi'.

According to news.com.au they take all the data collected through its comprehensive social credit score system – habits, behaviours, spending patterns, occupation - and use that information to set up blind dates based on the matches the AI creates.

Sure, it sounds cold and unromantic, but let’s be honest, the dating scene is such a nightmare; maybe having all the leg work taken over by the state makes it easier.

And who knows, an AI is probably better at finding a romantic partner then we are. If it can help filter out all the people who eat with their mouths open and think Nickelback has ‘some actually good albums’ I’m all for it.

