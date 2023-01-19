The Project

Back

China Will Show Marvel Movies In Cinemas For The First Time In Four Years

For the first time in four years, Marvel’s superhero movies will be allowed to be shown in cinemas in China.

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios has announced release dates for Black Panther and Ant-Man sequels in China.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuted in global cinemas in November, will arrive in Chinese theatres on February 7.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will follow it on February 17, Marvel announced on the Chinese social media network Weibo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third movie about a superhero who can shrink to the size of an insect, will premiere the same day in China as it does in the United States.

The loss of the Chinese market in recent years cost Disney tens of millions of dollars.

Chinese officials never explained why they did not allow other movies, including Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to screen in the country.

Disney has refused requests from some countries to edit movies such as Eternals and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness to remove references to same-sex relationships.

AAP with The Project.

