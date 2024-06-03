China Lands Lunar Module On Far Side Of The Moon

Footage has been released of the Chang'e-6 craft touching down in a huge crater known as South Pole-Aitken Basin.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said the craft touched down on the moon's space-facing side at 6:23 a.m. Beijing time.

The mission will "complete key technical nodes such as intelligent and rapid sampling from the far side of the moon, and takeoff and ascent from the far side of the moon," the CNSA said in a statement.

The craft is equipped with tools and its own launcher, and will work to retrieve rock and soil samples from the dark lunar hemisphere.

Chinese state media has described the Chang'e-6 craft landing as an "historic moment".

This is China's second mission to retrieve samples from the moon, the 2020 Chang'e 5 brought back 1.7kg of material.