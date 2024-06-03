The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

China Lands Lunar Module On Far Side Of The Moon

China Lands Lunar Module On Far Side Of The Moon

China's space agency has successfully landed an uncrewed lunar module on the unexplored far side of the Moon, ramping up the space between China and the U.S.

Footage has been released of the Chang'e-6 craft touching down in a huge crater known as South Pole-Aitken Basin.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) said the craft touched down on the moon's space-facing side at 6:23 a.m. Beijing time.

The mission will "complete key technical nodes such as intelligent and rapid sampling from the far side of the moon, and takeoff and ascent from the far side of the moon," the CNSA said in a statement.

The craft is equipped with tools and its own launcher, and will work to retrieve rock and soil samples from the dark lunar hemisphere.

Chinese state media has described the Chang'e-6 craft landing as an "historic moment".

This is China's second mission to retrieve samples from the moon, the 2020 Chang'e 5 brought back 1.7kg of material.

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan
NEXT STORY

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan
Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry has started off Pride Month with a bang, a firework even, after sharing an edited version of Harrison Bukter's infamous graduation speech, dedicating it to the 'girls' and 'gays'.
Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

We all know the five-second rule when it comes to dropping food on the ground, but one scientist has revealed that it is, in fact, a myth.
Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish tourist town Platja d’Aro, a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, has banned sex dolls and genital costumes with fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448).
Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researchers have found that there's no connection between your astrological birth chart and your mood, leaving Scorpios scratching their heads at what to blame now.