Child's Annoying (And Bright) Plane Outfit Sparks Debate

In a video posted to TikTok, the child is shown sitting with an adult and wearing a white hat adorned with animal ears and multi-coloured flashing lights.

The video posted by user @malecastellonn sent viewers into a tizzy, many claiming they would not be able to cope if they had been on that flight.

"The way I'd be crying hysterically," wrote one user.

"That would literally make me feel ill on a flight," commented another put-off viewer.

Many pointed out that it looked like an overnight or long haul flight as surrounding passengers had their lights dimmed or off, with one person saying, "Imagine trying to sleep and all of a sudden the plane turns into a rave."

Others were on board with the funky headwear, calling it the "coolest ever" and "sooo cute!"

Others felt that as long as the child was happy, that was the most important thing, saying, "so I'd be kinda bothered if I was tired and restless, but a part of me would be like 'live your best life!'"