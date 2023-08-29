The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Child's Annoying (And Bright) Plane Outfit Sparks Debate

Child's Annoying (And Bright) Plane Outfit Sparks Debate

A child wearing a flashing light-up hat while seated amongst passengers with their overhead lights off has sparked debate online over plane etiquette.

In a video posted to TikTok, the child is shown sitting with an adult and wearing a white hat adorned with animal ears and multi-coloured flashing lights.

The video posted by user @malecastellonn sent viewers into a tizzy, many claiming they would not be able to cope if they had been on that flight. 

"The way I'd be crying hysterically," wrote one user.  

"That would literally make me feel ill on a flight," commented another put-off viewer. 

Many pointed out that it looked like an overnight or long haul flight as surrounding passengers had their lights dimmed or off, with one person saying, "Imagine trying to sleep and all of a sudden the plane turns into a rave." 

Others were on board with the funky headwear, calling it the "coolest ever" and "sooo cute!"

Others felt that as long as the child was happy, that was the most important thing, saying, "so I'd be kinda bothered if I was tired and restless, but a part of me would be like 'live your best life!'"

@malecastellonn♬ original sound - Vanessa Sirias
Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade
NEXT STORY

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

    Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

    Federal politicians are set to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly a decade, with every public office to receive a 4 per cent increase.
    Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

    Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

    Swifties all over the country who missed out on highly sought-after tickets to the Era’s tour will have a second chance at seeing the sold-out show when resale opens on Ticketek Marketplace.
    Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

    Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

    Eminem saw one rendition of his hit song performed by U.S Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and thought, “Absolutely not.”
    Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

    Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

    A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.
    Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

    Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

    Aussie moon-gazers are in for a treat this month as there will be a rare blue supermoon on 31 August.