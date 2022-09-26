Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Living in an apartment block in Sydney isn’t easy. You’ve probably heard your neighbours having sex three times this week, the landlord hasn’t fixed the dishwasher for six months now, the UberEats delivery guy never knows where to meet you, and you’ve paid over $1 million to live in a shoebox that is actually four hours outside of Sydney.

With this context, you can understand why neighbours might get annoyed by the sounds of children in neighbouring apartments running amok and, in some cases, "disturbing the peace" according to one upset apartment dweller.

In a letter posted to Reddit, one Sydneysider wasn’t happy with the supervision (or lack thereof) that two grandparents afforded their children during an afternoon of babysitting. In fact, they were so unhappy that they even sat down and wrote a handwritten letter like it was the 20th century.

The letter begins as such:

“Dear Neighbour,

Could you please consider that sound travels and your grandkids are making a lot of noise.”

Opening a letter by reminding the recipient of the laws of physics that govern the travel of airwaves is always a strong, passive-aggressive start. Nice work. It then continues:

“We are all entitled to the ‘peaceful enjoyment’ in our apartments. Today your visitors have been screaming and dragging loud toys and disturbing the peace.”

Referring to grandchildren as ‘visitors’ is very funny because it implies that the children drove over themselves. Also, the phrase ‘disturbing the peace’ really offers a tremendous sense of gravitas to the letter. It makes it sound like the children have invaded Ukraine and destabilised the otherwise peaceful relations of Europe. It’s a poignant phrase that really heightens the threat posed by these ‘visitors’.

The letter continues:

“If this continues, I will consider contacting strata and police as we are aware of our rights.”

Which is quite a significant escalation of the matter and does raise the question: how exactly would that 000 call go? Generally contacting the police is reserved for emergency situations like a robbery or an assault. It would be rare to call the police to report a "disturbance of the peace".

Finally, the letter concludes with this appeal to pathos:

“It is our day of rest on Sunday.”

Which is actually fair enough. Even the Lord had to rest on Sunday, and he probably would’ve been pretty frustrated, too, if a couple of kids were making noise in the apartment above his.

As you can imagine, this has triggered a lot of discussion/vitriol on the Internet. Surprisingly, many people are sympathetic to the letter writer whose peace was disturbed. The lesson here is that it sometimes is hard to love thy neighbour, particularly when they’re babysitting young kids in the apartment above yours on the Lord’s day of rest.