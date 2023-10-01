The Project

Childcare Costs In Australia Less Affordable Than Most OECD Countries

An ACCC report has found that the average Australian family with two children under three is spending up to 16 per cent of their household income on child care, ranking Australia 26th out of 32 countries in the OECD.

If you work and have kids, childcare is inevitable. Unless you can bring your kids to work or build some sort of robot babysitter, you have to fork out a large sum of cash to have someone watch your little ones. 

According to the ACCC second interim report into child care costs, Australians spend up to 16 per cent of their net household income on child care, a significantly higher amount compared to other OECD countries, where the average is 9 per cent. 

The report also found that between 2018 and 2022 the average cost for large centre-based da ycare providers had grown by 27 per cent. 

Plus, the current cap of childcare fees that the previous government introduced isn’t doing much to help keep prices down. 

This makes working and having kids a real nightmare for Aussie families, and with so much of their income going to childcare, returning to the workforce might not seem worth it for parents. 

The report did offer some solutions, however, with draft recommendations suggesting ‘further consideration and consultation on changes to the Child Care Subsidy and the existing hourly rate cap mechanism, including stronger price monitoring.’

Until then, I guess the only answer is to get a job in childcare, so you can keep working and bring your child along with you. 

