Child Steals Forklift And Hits 10 Parked Cars

The cops were called out to the school on Saturday night at about 6:45 pm, and engaged in a medium-speed pursuit as the child drove the 15-ton vehicle down the city streets with no headlights on.

In a video police have released of the chase, officers can be heard asking the boy to 'Pull over now' as the vehicle swerves across the road and hits parked cars.

According to the Michigan police, the boy found a key in the cab, which probably wasn't the best place to leave them.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the young man was apprehended after the pursuit stopped at about 7:20 pm.

In a statement, police described the incident as "a very dangerous situation that could've easily ended with serious injuries."

There is still no information as to why the boy stole the large vehicle, but we can only assume he had some urgent forklifting that needed to be done.