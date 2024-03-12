Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

The trick? Chewing gum for 30 minutes.

Apparently, chewing a stick of gum releases the same “appetite-suppressing” hormone as the wonder weight loss drug Ozempic.

Dietitian Abbey Sharp took to TikTok to tell her followers that “chewing gum can help to stimulate GLP-1 in the gut, which is responsible for the appetite reduction seen on drugs like Ozempic.”

Abbey added that there were other studies showing people who chewed gum for half an hour felt fuller for longer and that they felt fewer cravings for food.

Although chewing gum won’t necessarily stop you chewing everything else, with Sharp telling TikTok this study is “not suggesting that chewing a stick of gum will fill you up. Like, you're still going to be hungry because you've eaten nothing at all.”

Sharp also reiterated that her followers should not “take this research as an invitation to chew gum all day instead of actually eating”, and cautioned against behaviour that could lead to disordered eating.

But, if you’re already a fan of chewing gum then it could still help stop you chewing too much of everything else.

A 2006 study in Britain found people who chewed gum for a prolonged period of time before a meal, consumed about 40 fewer calories than those who didn’t.