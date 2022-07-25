Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

Terrible news coming out of Moscow for children: the robot revolution has begun and they are coming for your fingies.

Typically a non-contact match, chess is often the game of choice between humans and robots. No longer.

According to Russian media outlets, last week during a match at the Moscow Open a child was injured when his robotic opponent got bamboozled by the quick riposte from the 7-year-old boy, mistaking his finger for a chess piece and breaking it. s

Interestingly, whilst organisers regret the incident, they seem to blame the kid.

“There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait,” said Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation said the boy “made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried and the robot grabbed him.”

Lazarev also added, “This is of course bad.” So you know, he’s clearly got a heart. Although we don’t know if he’s referring to the boy, or the robot.

There is footage of the incident and thankfully as soon as the child’s finger is pinned by the robot, adults rush in immediately and release him.

The boy is reportedly one of the 30 best chess players in the Russian capital in the under-nines category. And as Lazerev extrapolated, he’s expected to make a full recovery, “The child played the very next day, finished the tournament, and volunteers helped to record the moves,” he said. Personally, I would wait until the child has fully recovered and then the real finger pointing can begin.

Footage of the incident can be seen here and whilst it’s not gory, for those with a shred of sympathy, it’s not a fun watch.

Content Warning for the below footage.